According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Golden Gophers next fall will be hosting the Yale Bulldogs as part of their non-conference schedule.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' will be taking on one of the Ivy League's best programs next season.

The Bulldogs are coming off their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in their last eight seasons, collecting a 23-10 overall record including 11-3 in conference play under head coach James Jones.

The Bulldogs would earn a No.13 seed in the NCAA Tournament, defeating No. 7 Auburn in the opening round of the tournament before falling to San Diego State, two days later, ending their season. The Bulldogs in their 2023-24 season,

The Bulldogs in the 2023-24 regular season had notable non-conference results against Gonzaga (86-71 loss), Loyola Marymount (83-80 win), Colgate (68-50 win), and Kansas (75-60 loss).