Gophers continue to stock up on the offensive line with OT De'Eric Mister

Minnesota's Summer Splash official visit weekend has garnered its second commitment as Gary (IN) offensive tackle De'Eric Mister announced his commitment to the Gophers on Sunday morning. He joins Maple Grove (MN) tight end Sam Peters as official visitors to make commitments this weekend.

Mister committed to P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota program over six other scholarship offers headlined by a recent offer from Kentucky. Ball State, Central Michigan, Illinois State, Miami (OH), and Western Michigan made up his other offers.