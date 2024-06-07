The jersey relaunch is the first for Minnesota since it unveiled new uniforms in February 2018

New look. New U.

The University of Minnesota football team will debut new uniforms in the upcoming 2024 season.

The Nike uniforms unveiled today feature Minnesota's traditional colors of maroon and gold and include a white uniform for road games. Minnesota will also retain its current alternate black uniforms as an option for the 2024 season.

The most significant changes to the uniforms are the addition of shoulder stripes to the jerseys and stripes on the side of the pants.

The state of Minnesota will be featured on the outside collar of all three jerseys, while Minnesota's rallying call of Ski-U-Mah will be emblazoned on the inside of the jersey collar. The iconic Block M will remain on the front of the jersey, situated in the middle of the collar right above the numbers. The Big Ten logo will be on the right chest, while the Nike swoosh will be on the left chest and left hip of the uniforms.

FANS CAN SEE MORE OF THE NEW UNIFORMS HERE

The maroon jerseys will feature gold numbers, which is a change from the previous maroon jerseys when the numbering was white.

The official colors for the uniforms unveiled today are Night Maroon, University Gold and White. Minnesota's helmet colors for the 2024 season will be maroon, gold and white.

The uniforms are the Nike Vapor Field Utility Special Edition (F.U.S.E.) variety, which are stronger, lighter and more breathable than Minnesota's previous uniforms.

Today's jersey relaunch is the first for Minnesota since it unveiled new uniforms in February 2018. Those uniforms were worn for six seasons from 2018-23.

The new uniforms will also be featured in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

The last time Minnesota wore each jersey color is below:

Maroon: Dec. 26, 2023 vs. Bowling Green

Gold: Nov. 20, 2020 vs. Purdue

White: Nov. 18, 2023 at Ohio State

Black: Oct. 28, 2023 vs. Michigan State