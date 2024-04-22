It will be the second time Hawkins has entered the portal after previously doing so to transfer from Howard to Minnesota last offseason. Earlier this month, the Maryland native announced he was planning on returning to the program .

The Minnesota men's basketball program has suffered a major loss as senior guard Elijah Hawkins is expected to enter the transfer portal in the near future.

Hawkins in 2023-24 played his first and what could be his only season with the program, playing and starting in 33 games, averaging 9.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game.



His 7.5 assists per game was tied for the second most per game across the nation in 2023-24, tied with Purdue's Braeden Smith. Tyler Kolek of Marquette led the country with 7.7 assists per game.

Hawkins joins forward Joshua Ola-Joseph, forward Pharrel Payne, and sophomore Braeden Carrington as Gophers' to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Ola-Joseph recently committed to continue his career at Cal while Payne and Carrington continue to look for their next destination.

