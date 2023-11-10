Gophers look for second straight win to start the season against UTSA
After opening the season with an 80-60 win over Bethune-Cookman, the Minnesota Golden Gophers's men's basketball program will return to action on Friday against American Athletic Conference foe UTSA.
Here's what you need to know about Friday evening's matchup between the Gophers and Roadrunners.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: November 10, 2023 6:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena (15,261) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV/STREAM: Peacock
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)
SPREAD: Minnesota -12.5 / 147.5total
|Minnesota
|vs
|UTSA
|
Dawson Garcia
|
F / F
|
Trey Edmonds
|
Braedan Carrintgon
|
G / G
|
Christian Tucker
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
G / F
|
Carlton Linguard Jr
|
Joshua Ola-Joseph
|
F / G
|
Dre Fuller Jr.
|
Pharrel Payne
|
F / G
|
Adante' Holiman
|TEAM
|KenPom
|NET
|ESPN BPI
|
Minnesota
|
113
|
222
|
130
|
UTSA
|
235
|
284
|
262
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
57.6%
|
24.4%
|
34.6%
|
76.1%
|
UTSA
|
40.6%
|
9.1%
|
23.9%
|
54.7%
What are the four factors? Read Ken Pomeroy's breakdown of the Four Factors here.
UTSA Players to Watch
|Name
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|Assists per game
|
G Christian Tucker
|
18
|
3.0
|
8.0
|
F Trey Edmonds
|
15.0
|
8.0
|
1.0
|
F Carlton Linguard
|
12.0
|
10.0
|
1.0
In their season opener against Western Illinois on Monday, UTSA won 78-68 in overtime. The Roadrunners shot 35.9% from the floor including just 26.1% from three-point range. Notably, they did take care of the ball quite well with just six turnovers throughout the game.
