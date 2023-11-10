Advertisement
Gophers look for second straight win to start the season against UTSA

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

After opening the season with an 80-60 win over Bethune-Cookman, the Minnesota Golden Gophers's men's basketball program will return to action on Friday against American Athletic Conference foe UTSA.

Here's what you need to know about Friday evening's matchup between the Gophers and Roadrunners.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD

WHEN: November 10, 2023 6:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena (15,261) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV/STREAM: Peacock

Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)

SPREAD: Minnesota -12.5 / 147.5total

PROJECTED STARTING FIVE
Minnesota vs UTSA

Dawson Garcia

F / F

Trey Edmonds

Braedan Carrintgon

G / G

Christian Tucker

Elijah Hawkins

G / F

Carlton Linguard Jr

Joshua Ola-Joseph

F / G

Dre Fuller Jr.

Pharrel Payne

F / G

Adante' Holiman
RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM KenPom NET ESPN BPI

Minnesota

113

222

130

UTSA

235

284

262
FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT Rate

Minnesota

57.6%

24.4%

34.6%

76.1%

UTSA

40.6%

9.1%

23.9%

54.7%

What are the four factors? Read Ken Pomeroy's breakdown of the Four Factors here.

UTSA Players to Watch

Players to watch
Name Points per game Rebounds per game Assists per game

G Christian Tucker

18

3.0

8.0

F Trey Edmonds

15.0

8.0

1.0

F Carlton Linguard

12.0

10.0

1.0

In their season opener against Western Illinois on Monday, UTSA won 78-68 in overtime. The Roadrunners shot 35.9% from the floor including just 26.1% from three-point range. Notably, they did take care of the ball quite well with just six turnovers throughout the game.

============================

