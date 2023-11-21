Gophers look to build on good start on Tuesday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
The Minnesota Golden Gophers's men's basketball team will look to continue a quality start to their 2023-2024 season on Tuesday evening against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
Here's what you need to know about Tuesday evening's matchup between the Gophers and Golden Lions.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: November 21 2023 8:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena (15,261) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV/STREAM: BTN
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)
SPREAD: Minnesota -18.5 / 150 Total
|Minnesota
|STAT
|Arkansas Pine-Bluff
|
79.2 (114)
|
PS/G
|
94.6 (9)
|
64.8 (88)
|
PA/G
|
85.0 (346)
|
46.5% (118)
|
FG%
|
49.7% (46)
|
55.2% (104)
|
2P%
|
55.7 (91)
|
34.8% (132)
|
3P%
|
42.0% (9)
|
79.0% (21)
|
FT%
|
78.8% (22)
|
42.0 (52)
|
REB/G
|
35.0 (260)
|
10.3 (227)
|
O-REB/G
|
8.6 (307)
|
1.27 (88)
|
AST/TO RATIO
|
.973 (181)
|
72.8 (168)
|
TEMPO
|
78.0 (23)
|
1.089 (78)
|
OFF EFF
|
1.047 (121)
|
0.890 (46)
|
DEF EFF
|
1.214 (353)
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G
|
7.0
|
1.3
|
5.8
|
G
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
8.8
|
5.0
|
5.5
|
F
|
10.3
|
1.0
|
4.8
|
F
|
9.3
|
0.8
|
2.5
|
F
|
18.8
|
3.5
|
9.0
Ben Johnson will likely go with the starting five that he has rolled out in each of the Gophers' last three games. After the starting five had a great debut against UTSA, helping lead the Gophers to 102 points, it has been a little less successful but still quality, scoring 68 and 67 points in their last two games.
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Asissts
|Rebounds
|
Guard
|
Joe French
|
17.2
|
2.8
|
5.4
|
Guard
|
Lonnell Martin Jr
|
10.6
|
2.4
|
3.8
|
Guard
|
Kylen Milton
|
23.8
|
3.2
|
4.0
|
Guard
|
Rashad Williams
|
18.8
|
2.6
|
2.4
|
Forward
|
Robert Lewis
|
4.4
|
1.6
|
3.2
Starting guard Kylen Milton is the potential game-changer for the Arkansas Pine-Bluff. He's been fantastic this season, shooting 66.1% from the field including 57.9% from deep. Lonnell Martin has also started the season strong from three-point range, hitting 52.9% of his three-point attempts.
|TEAM
|KenPom
|NET (22-23)
|ESPN BPI
|
Minnesota
|
109
|
222
|
130
|
Arkansas Pine-Bluff
|
352
|
333
|
277
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
53.9%
|
19.6%
|
33.1%
|
48.4%
|
Ark. Pine-Bluff
|
52.1%
|
16.3%
|
21.0%
|
52.1%
What are the four factors? Read Ken Pomeroy's breakdown of the Four Factors here.
PREDICTION
Arkansas Pine-Bluff is off to a quality start this season at 3-2 but they haven't exactly faced elite talent. They're best opponent this season has been Missouri whom they fell to by a final score of 101-79 and two of their three wins are against non-NCAA opponents. Their only D1 win this season has been against Central Arkansas (85-83). This is still one of the bottom-of-the-barrel Division I programs in the country and a game that the Gophers should still be able to win comfortably. Minnesota 82 - Arkansas Pine-Bluff 60
