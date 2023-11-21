The Minnesota Golden Gophers's men's basketball team will look to continue a quality start to their 2023-2024 season on Tuesday evening against Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Here's what you need to know about Tuesday evening's matchup between the Gophers and Golden Lions.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD

WHEN: November 21 2023 8:00 p.m. CT WHERE: Williams Arena (15,261) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV/STREAM: BTN Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) SPREAD: Minnesota -18.5 / 150 Total

STAT COMPARISON Minnesota STAT Arkansas Pine-Bluff 79.2 (114) PS/G 94.6 (9) 64.8 (88) PA/G 85.0 (346) 46.5% (118) FG% 49.7% (46) 55.2% (104) 2P% 55.7 (91) 34.8% (132) 3P% 42.0% (9) 79.0% (21) FT% 78.8% (22) 42.0 (52) REB/G 35.0 (260) 10.3 (227) O-REB/G 8.6 (307) 1.27 (88) AST/TO RATIO .973 (181) 72.8 (168) TEMPO 78.0 (23) 1.089 (78) OFF EFF 1.047 (121) 0.890 (46) DEF EFF 1.214 (353)

Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?

Minnesota Projected Starting Five Position Player Points Assists Rebounds G Braeden Carrington 7.0 1.3 5.8 G Elijah Hawkins 8.8 5.0 5.5 F Isaiah Ihnen 10.3 1.0 4.8 F Joshua Ola-Joseph 9.3 0.8 2.5 F Dawson Garcia 18.8 3.5 9.0

Ben Johnson will likely go with the starting five that he has rolled out in each of the Gophers' last three games. After the starting five had a great debut against UTSA, helping lead the Gophers to 102 points, it has been a little less successful but still quality, scoring 68 and 67 points in their last two games.

Arkansas Projected Starting Five Position Player Points Asissts Rebounds Guard Joe French 17.2 2.8 5.4 Guard Lonnell Martin Jr 10.6 2.4 3.8 Guard Kylen Milton 23.8 3.2 4.0 Guard Rashad Williams 18.8 2.6 2.4 Forward Robert Lewis 4.4 1.6 3.2

Starting guard Kylen Milton is the potential game-changer for the Arkansas Pine-Bluff. He's been fantastic this season, shooting 66.1% from the field including 57.9% from deep. Lonnell Martin has also started the season strong from three-point range, hitting 52.9% of his three-point attempts.

RANKINGS COMPARISON TEAM KenPom NET (22-23) ESPN BPI Minnesota 109 222

130 Arkansas Pine-Bluff 352 333 277

FOUR FACTORS TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT Rate Minnesota 53.9% 19.6% 33.1% 48.4% Ark. Pine-Bluff 52.1% 16.3% 21.0% 52.1%

What are the four factors? Read Ken Pomeroy's breakdown of the Four Factors here.

