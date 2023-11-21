Advertisement
Gophers look to build on good start on Tuesday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers's men's basketball team will look to continue a quality start to their 2023-2024 season on Tuesday evening against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

Here's what you need to know about Tuesday evening's matchup between the Gophers and Golden Lions.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD

WHEN: November 21 2023 8:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena (15,261) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)

SPREAD: Minnesota -18.5 / 150 Total

STAT COMPARISON
Minnesota STAT Arkansas Pine-Bluff

79.2 (114)

PS/G

94.6 (9)

64.8 (88)

PA/G

85.0 (346)

46.5% (118)

FG%

49.7% (46)

55.2% (104)

2P%

55.7 (91)

34.8% (132)

3P%

42.0% (9)

79.0% (21)

FT%

78.8% (22)

42.0 (52)

REB/G

35.0 (260)

10.3 (227)

O-REB/G

8.6 (307)

1.27 (88)

AST/TO RATIO

.973 (181)

72.8 (168)

TEMPO

78.0 (23)

1.089 (78)

OFF EFF

1.047 (121)

0.890 (46)

DEF EFF

1.214 (353)
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?

Minnesota Projected Starting Five
Position Player Points Assists Rebounds

G

Braeden Carrington

7.0

1.3

5.8

G

Elijah Hawkins

8.8

5.0

5.5

F

Isaiah Ihnen

10.3

1.0

4.8

F

Joshua Ola-Joseph

9.3

0.8

2.5

F

Dawson Garcia

18.8

3.5

9.0

Ben Johnson will likely go with the starting five that he has rolled out in each of the Gophers' last three games. After the starting five had a great debut against UTSA, helping lead the Gophers to 102 points, it has been a little less successful but still quality, scoring 68 and 67 points in their last two games.

Arkansas Projected Starting Five
Position Player Points Asissts Rebounds

Guard

Joe French

17.2

2.8

5.4

Guard

Lonnell Martin Jr

10.6

2.4

3.8

Guard

Kylen Milton

23.8

3.2

4.0

Guard

Rashad Williams

18.8

2.6

2.4

Forward

Robert Lewis

4.4

1.6

3.2

Starting guard Kylen Milton is the potential game-changer for the Arkansas Pine-Bluff. He's been fantastic this season, shooting 66.1% from the field including 57.9% from deep. Lonnell Martin has also started the season strong from three-point range, hitting 52.9% of his three-point attempts.

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM KenPom NET (22-23) ESPN BPI

Minnesota

109

222

130

Arkansas Pine-Bluff

352

333

277
FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT Rate

Minnesota

53.9%

19.6%

33.1%

48.4%

Ark. Pine-Bluff

52.1%

16.3%

21.0%

52.1%

What are the four factors? Read Ken Pomeroy's breakdown of the Four Factors here.

PREDICTION

Arkansas Pine-Bluff is off to a quality start this season at 3-2 but they haven't exactly faced elite talent. They're best opponent this season has been Missouri whom they fell to by a final score of 101-79 and two of their three wins are against non-NCAA opponents. Their only D1 win this season has been against Central Arkansas (85-83). This is still one of the bottom-of-the-barrel Division I programs in the country and a game that the Gophers should still be able to win comfortably. Minnesota 82 - Arkansas Pine-Bluff 60

