Gophers look to continue winning streak against Maryland
The Minnesota Golden Gophers hope to continue their strong play of late when they take on the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday evening at Williams Arena. The Gophers have won six straight games dating back to early December including a 73-71 win over the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Thursday night. The Gophers enter Sunday's game with an 11-3 record and a 2-1 conference record.
Maryland enters the game coming off a 67-53 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, snapping a 19-game home winning streak. The Terrapins are 9-5 on the season including 1-2 in conference play.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: January 7, 2024, 4:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, MN
TV/STREAM: BTN
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)
SPREAD: Minnesota -1.5 / Total: 135.5
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebuonds
|Assists
|Notes
|
G
|
10.5
|
3.5
|
2.3
|
|
G
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
8.7
|
3.6
|
7.7
|
F
|
17.2
|
7.7
|
2.2
|
F
|
10.7
|
2.8
|
0.9
|
G
|
11.8
|
2.6
|
2.8
|
Who is Maryland's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
19.8
|
4.2
|
3.8
|
G
|
7.6
|
4.6
|
2.6
|
F
|
13.3
|
9.5
|
0.9
|
F
|
9.8
|
5.1
|
0.8
|
F
|
6.9
|
3.9
|
0.6
Rankings Comparison
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|HASLAM
|
Minnesota
|
79
|
96
|
65
|
Michigan
|
59
|
63
|
59
Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
56.8%
|
18.1%
|
34.5%
|
32.9
|
Maryland
|
46.3%
|
17.1%
|
35.3%
|
46.0
============================
