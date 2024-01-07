Advertisement
Gophers look to continue winning streak against Maryland

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports Uploaded: (Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports Uploaded:)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers hope to continue their strong play of late when they take on the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday evening at Williams Arena. The Gophers have won six straight games dating back to early December including a 73-71 win over the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Thursday night. The Gophers enter Sunday's game with an 11-3 record and a 2-1 conference record.

Maryland enters the game coming off a 67-53 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, snapping a 19-game home winning streak. The Terrapins are 9-5 on the season including 1-2 in conference play.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD  

WHEN: January 7, 2024, 4:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, MN

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)

SPREAD: Minnesota -1.5 / Total: 135.5

Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?  

Minnesota Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebuonds Assists Notes

G

Cameron Christie

10.5

3.5

2.3


G

Elijah Hawkins

8.7

3.6

7.7

F

Dawson Garcia

17.2

7.7

2.2

F

Joshua Ola-Joseph

10.7

2.8

0.9

G

Mike Mithcell

11.8

2.6

2.8


Who is Maryland's projected starting five?  

 Maryland's Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Jahmir Young

19.8

4.2

3.8

G

DeShawn Harris-Smith

7.6

4.6

2.6

F

Julian Reese

13.3

9.5

0.9

F

Donta Scott

9.8

5.1

0.8

F

Jordan Geronimo

6.9

3.9

0.6


Rankings Comparison

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI HASLAM

Minnesota

79

96

65

Michigan

59

63

59

Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT Rate

Minnesota

56.8%

18.1%

34.5%

32.9

Maryland

46.3%

17.1%

35.3%

46.0

============================

