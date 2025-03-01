Published Mar 1, 2025
Minnesota vs. Nebraska: Gophers Look to Rebound in Big Ten Matchup
The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball team (14-14, 6-11) is nearing the end of its regular season and will look to get back in the win column on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-11, 7-10).

The Gophers have lost back-to-back games with losses to Penn State (69-60) last Saturday and to Northwestern (75-63) on Tuesday. The back-to-back losses come on the heels of the Gophers winning three of their last four including sweeping a Los Aneles road trip against USC and UCLA.

How to Watch - Minnesota vs Nebraska

TV: BTN

RADIO: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-14, 7-10) vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-11, 7-10)

WHEN: 1:05 p.m.. CT

WHERE: Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Series History 

This will be the 82nd meeting between the Golden Gophers and Cornhuskers with Minnesota holding a 56-25 advantage all time. That being said, Minnesota has not won in Lincoln in over a decade, their last win came at Pinnacle Arena in 2012.

Rankings Comparison
MinnesotaRankingNebraska

91

KenPom

47

88

ESPN BPI

52

89

Haslametrics

56

97

NET

54

STAT COMPARISON

MinnesotaSTATNebraska

68.3

Points Per Game

74.6

44.3%

FG %

45.4%

32.1%

3-Pt FG %

32.7%

15.5

Assists Per Game

13.9

10.4

Off. Rebounds per game

8.9

23.1

Total Rebounds per game

35.0

33.6

Def. Rebounds per game

26.1

6.1

Steals per game

7.3

4.8

Blocks per game

3.1

1.021

Offensive Efficiency

1.047

1.021

Defensvie Efficiency

0.998

66.9

Tempo

71.3

PROJECTED LINEUPS

MinnesotaPOSNebraska

Mike Mitchell

G

Brice Williams

Lu'Cye Patterson

G

Rollie Worster

Femi Odukale

G

Berke Buyuktuncel

Parker Fox

F

Juwan Gary

Dawson Garcia

F

Braxton Meah

============================

