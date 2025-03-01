Minnesota vs. Nebraska: Gophers Look to Rebound in Big Ten Matchup

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball team (14-14, 6-11) is nearing the end of its regular season and will look to get back in the win column on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-11, 7-10).
The Gophers have lost back-to-back games with losses to Penn State (69-60) last Saturday and to Northwestern (75-63) on Tuesday. The back-to-back losses come on the heels of the Gophers winning three of their last four including sweeping a Los Aneles road trip against USC and UCLA.
How to Watch - Minnesota vs Nebraska
TV: BTN
RADIO: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-14, 7-10) vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-11, 7-10)
WHEN: 1:05 p.m.. CT
WHERE: Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska
Series History
This will be the 82nd meeting between the Golden Gophers and Cornhuskers with Minnesota holding a 56-25 advantage all time. That being said, Minnesota has not won in Lincoln in over a decade, their last win came at Pinnacle Arena in 2012.
STAT COMPARISON
PROJECTED LINEUPS
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation