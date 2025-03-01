Minnesota vs. Nebraska: Gophers Look to Rebound in Big Ten Matchup

Feb 22, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Lu'Cye Patterson (25) works around Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V (4) during the first half at Williams Arena (Photo by © Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball team (14-14, 6-11) is nearing the end of its regular season and will look to get back in the win column on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-11, 7-10).

The Gophers have lost back-to-back games with losses to Penn State (69-60) last Saturday and to Northwestern (75-63) on Tuesday. The back-to-back losses come on the heels of the Gophers winning three of their last four including sweeping a Los Aneles road trip against USC and UCLA.

How to Watch - Minnesota vs Nebraska

TV: BTN RADIO: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen) WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-14, 7-10) vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-11, 7-10) WHEN: 1:05 p.m.. CT WHERE: Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Series History

This will be the 82nd meeting between the Golden Gophers and Cornhuskers with Minnesota holding a 56-25 advantage all time. That being said, Minnesota has not won in Lincoln in over a decade, their last win came at Pinnacle Arena in 2012.

Rankings Comparison Minnesota Ranking Nebraska 91 KenPom 47 88 ESPN BPI 52 89 Haslametrics 56 97 NET 54

STAT COMPARISON

Minnesota STAT Nebraska 68.3 Points Per Game 74.6 44.3% FG % 45.4% 32.1% 3-Pt FG % 32.7% 15.5 Assists Per Game 13.9 10.4 Off. Rebounds per game 8.9 23.1 Total Rebounds per game 35.0 33.6 Def. Rebounds per game 26.1 6.1 Steals per game 7.3 4.8 Blocks per game 3.1 1.021 Offensive Efficiency 1.047 1.021 Defensvie Efficiency 0.998 66.9 Tempo 71.3

PROJECTED LINEUPS