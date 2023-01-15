GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Minnesota made the top ten for 2024 tight end Dylan Mesman on Sunday.

Mesman, a Saline (MI) native, is a four-star prospect and one of the top tight ends in his class and top players in the state of Michigan.

Minnesota made his top 10 along with Cincinnati, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Duke, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Auburn.

Minnesota has been involved in Mesman's recruitment since February of 2022, and were the first power five school to offer him according to his twitter.

Mesman grew up in the state of Minnesota, and is very familiar with the program. Follow along with TGR for more.