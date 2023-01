Minnesota men’s basketball freshman guard Braeden Carrington will be out the next four weeks the program announced on Thursday. According to a press release, the freshman suffered a stress reaction in his right leg, prompting him to miss the next month of action.

The Brooklyn Park (MN) native has played in 14 of 16 games for the Gophers in the 2022-23 season, averaging 22 minutes a night. In those 22 minutes per game, he’s been averaging 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds a game. The true freshman while productive has struggled at times in his first season with the program, shooting just 30.5% from the field including 29% from three-point range. However, the 6-foot-3 guard has flashed his potential with three double digit scoring efforts including a 20-point performance in December against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.