Gophers miss on Keaton Wagler, what's next for Ben Johnson's program?

Advertisement

in other news

Takeaways from Minnesota's PFF grades & Snap counts from win over Nevada

Takeaways from Minnesota's PFF grades & Snap counts from win over Nevada

Gophers Nation offers a handful of takeaways and thoughts after looking at the PFF data from Saturday's win.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
2026 LB Jase Reynolds sees a potential 'almost perfect fit' in Minnesota

2026 LB Jase Reynolds sees a potential 'almost perfect fit' in Minnesota

Gophers Nation caught up with Nebraska linebacker Jase Reynolds to discuss his recent visit to Minnesota.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota opens as home underdog to Iowa

Minnesota opens as home underdog to Iowa

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have opened as a small, home underdog to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota defensive back commit visiting SEC school

Minnesota defensive back commit visiting SEC school

One of the Gophers longest standing commitments is visiting an SEC school on Saturday evening.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota blanks Nevada 27-0: Which Gophers stood out in the win?

Minnesota blanks Nevada 27-0: Which Gophers stood out in the win?

Who were among Minnesota's top standouts on Saturday in their 27-0 win over Nevada?

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

in other news

Takeaways from Minnesota's PFF grades & Snap counts from win over Nevada

Takeaways from Minnesota's PFF grades & Snap counts from win over Nevada

Gophers Nation offers a handful of takeaways and thoughts after looking at the PFF data from Saturday's win.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
2026 LB Jase Reynolds sees a potential 'almost perfect fit' in Minnesota

2026 LB Jase Reynolds sees a potential 'almost perfect fit' in Minnesota

Gophers Nation caught up with Nebraska linebacker Jase Reynolds to discuss his recent visit to Minnesota.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota opens as home underdog to Iowa

Minnesota opens as home underdog to Iowa

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have opened as a small, home underdog to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 19, 2024
Gophers miss on Keaton Wagler, what's next for Ben Johnson's program?
Default Avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

On Wednesday, Minnesota men's basketballs 2025 recruiting efforts took a hit as top target Keaton Wagler committed to Illinois over the Gophers. The Shawnee Mission, Kansas native is the second Gophers target to commit elsewhere over the last two weeks, joining Amari Allen, who committed to Alabama last week.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

So now with Wagler and Allen off the board, where do the Gophers go next with their 2025 recruiting class? Gophers Nation takes a look below.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement