Gophers miss on Keaton Wagler, what's next for Ben Johnson's program?

in other news
Takeaways from Minnesota's PFF grades & Snap counts from win over Nevada
Gophers Nation offers a handful of takeaways and thoughts after looking at the PFF data from Saturday's win.
2026 LB Jase Reynolds sees a potential 'almost perfect fit' in Minnesota
Gophers Nation caught up with Nebraska linebacker Jase Reynolds to discuss his recent visit to Minnesota.
Minnesota opens as home underdog to Iowa
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have opened as a small, home underdog to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Minnesota defensive back commit visiting SEC school
One of the Gophers longest standing commitments is visiting an SEC school on Saturday evening.
Minnesota blanks Nevada 27-0: Which Gophers stood out in the win?
Who were among Minnesota's top standouts on Saturday in their 27-0 win over Nevada?
On Wednesday, Minnesota men's basketballs 2025 recruiting efforts took a hit as top target Keaton Wagler committed to Illinois over the Gophers. The Shawnee Mission, Kansas native is the second Gophers target to commit elsewhere over the last two weeks, joining Amari Allen, who committed to Alabama last week.
So now with Wagler and Allen off the board, where do the Gophers go next with their 2025 recruiting class? Gophers Nation takes a look below.