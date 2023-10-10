Gophers offer top North Dakota prospect Kade Pietrzak
Over the weekend, Minnesota had a strong group of visitors on campus for their Saturday night showdown against Michigan. While the game didn't go the Gophers way, it was still a quality day for recruiting for the Golden Gophers as they got to feature Huntington Bank Stadium under the lights.
One of the notable visitors on campus over the weekend was Sheyenne, North Dakota prospect Kade Pietrzak. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound entering the weekend had seven scholarship offers from Arizona State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, North Dakota, North Dakota State, and Wisconsin.
Pietrzak would end up adding his eighth scholarship on Saturday night from the Golden Gophers. The 2025 defensive end announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter on Sunday that he had received an offer from the Golden Gophers following "an amazing game day visit".
Pietrzak receiving an offer doesn't come as much of a surprise. In our visitors preview, Gophers Nation mentioned that it seemed likely for the North Dakota prospect to receive an offer from the Gophers while on or shortly after the visit.
The North Dakota native has made quite a visits this fall already as his recruitment has taken off. Since the beginning of September, he's made visits to Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State, and of course, Minnesota.
