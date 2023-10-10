Over the weekend, Minnesota had a strong group of visitors on campus for their Saturday night showdown against Michigan. While the game didn't go the Gophers way, it was still a quality day for recruiting for the Golden Gophers as they got to feature Huntington Bank Stadium under the lights.

One of the notable visitors on campus over the weekend was Sheyenne, North Dakota prospect Kade Pietrzak. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound entering the weekend had seven scholarship offers from Arizona State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, North Dakota, North Dakota State, and Wisconsin.