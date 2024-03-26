According to a report by Darren Wolfson of KSTP, the Minnesota Golden Gophers' men's basketball program will be hosting North Dakota State transfer big man Andrew Morgan for a visit on Thursday.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward/center of Waseca, Minnesota is coming off a career best 12.9 points per game this season as well as recording five rebounds per game For his career, Morgan has played in 85 games including making 59 starts. He's averaging 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for his career.

The Gophers' recruitment of Morgan doesn't come as much of a surprise as the program will lose rotational forward Parker Fox this offseason after he exhausted his eligibility this season. After missing his first two years with the program due to injuries, Fox made his debut with the program this season, averaging 5.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game across 34 games played and one start.

The Gophers this offseason are also expected to lose walk-on guard Will Ramberg and center Jack Wilson, who transferred into the program last offseason from Washington State.