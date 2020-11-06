A redshirt senior wildcat quarterback and wide receiver, Green has already made his mark on the Minnesota offense since he's been in Minneapolis. Coming out of high school in 2016, Green was a dual-threat quarterback from Allen, Texas.

Seth Green may be the most versatile player on the Golden Gopher offense despite an already loaded scoring unit.

Green knew he would fit right in at Minnesota, as his father Bryan Green was a running back for the Gophers in 1991. He chose the Gophers over Big Ten foes Illinois, Iowa and Michigan State just to name a few of his nine offers.

Allen High School's very own was rated a three-star recruit by Rivals, the 22nd overall at his position and 55th overall in the state of Texas. During his prep ball career, Green made it to the state championship, earned All-Metro Second Team and also played basketball.

The 6-foot-4 240-pound athlete redshirted his freshman season at Minnesota and saw action in just one game during the 2017 season. The season that would follow his redshirt freshman year is what would make Green such a potentially dangerous player in Minnesota's offense.

As a wildcat quarterback and receiver in 2018, Green racked up 282 yards on 76 carries along with eight touchdowns on the ground. He added 36 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

In a smaller sample size last season, Green continued his dual-threat ability with five touchdowns on the ground and one in the air. The offensive weapon completed his third career touchdown pass in the Gophers' Outback Bowl win over Auburn.

With new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. in town this season, it was unknown if Green's role would still be necessary. Ultimately, the wildcat quarterback's job is not in jeopardy.

“I was very excited about it. It’s role I’ve taken pride in and I know it plays a big factor into our offense and the games we’ve played in the past," Green said. "Just to see it continued and used still is something that I’ve enjoyed and appreciated.”

Obviously Tanner Morgan has the starting quarterback position locked up, but Green provides a change of pace and unique look to an already proven dangerous Minnesota offense. He already has one rushing touchdown on the season.

In what's been a rough start to the 2020 season for the Golden Gophers, Green has shown leadership and expects nothing less from his teammates.

“I think first and foremost we’re a team...scoreboard doesn’t say anything else...it’s everybody doing their part whether it’s individually or collectively," Green said. "Whatever your role is you got to do it to the best of your ability, bringing your teammates along, making sure you’re supporting each other.”

Minnesota's defense has given up nearly 100 points in two games this season so far. While the offense has proven potent at times, there is always an urgency to get better.

“Just making sure that we’re continuing to fix our details...that starts in practice, off the field making sure we’re locked in...it’s about fixing the process so that way we get a better result," Green said. "The result is something we got to take and learn from every week and go back to work based off of that.”

In a battle of winless teams ahead of Green and the Gophers this week, Minnesota will look to establish some kind of defense and continue the success the offense has had the previous two weeks.

“We’re there for each other...we go through every day in practice, off season together as one...game time comes, it doesn’t matter who’s on the field, we’re all locked in together, in it for each other," Green said.

Although Green's role has been established as a specialty weapon in the offense, he will be ready when called upon and if more depth is needed at the wide receiver position.

“That’s definitely a role I want to break into on the team...I’ll just keep working until whatever happens happens," Green said. I always got to be ready, especially in this wild of a year.”