Hayden Schwartz the latest in wave of Minnesota commitments

Minnesota's wave of commitments coming out of the weekend continues as Bolles (Fla.) defensive end Hayden Schwartz becomes the latest verbal pledge for the Gophers in the 2022 class.

Schwartz is teammates and good friends with longtime Gophers commitment Jack Pyburn, who played a key role in recruiting the three-star product to Minnesota along with the other pledges in the 2022 class.

"Jack is my good friend and he is going there," Schwartz told TGR back in October. "We work out together and he is just a beast. That whole class that is committed to Minnesota is all great athletes, a lot of them have followed me and some have tweeted at me. I was really honored that he invited me to go with him to the game, and it was cool for him to show me what interests him and why he committed to Minnesota."

His in-season visit with Minnesota helped open his eyes to what the Gophers program could offer him at the next level as head coach P.J. Fleck and defensive line coach Chad Wilt have headed up his recruiting process.

"The environment that Minnesota has is awesome," Schwartz told TGR. "It was an early game, but when it started to fill up it was awesome. The culture, coach Fleck, and kind of everything that he does was really cool to see. He is full of energy and I like that."

Schwartz was back in the Twin Cities this past weekend for an official visit.

He becomes the Gophers' 19th commitment in the 2022 class and the fourth defensive line pledge - joining Trey Bixby of Eden Prairie (Minn.), Anthony Smith of Shippensburg (Pa.), and his Bolles (Fla.) teammate Jack Pyburn.

Schwartz is the fourth commitment for Minnesota coming out of the weekend, joining Abilene Christian (Tex.) cornerback transfer Ryan Stapp, Choctaw (Okla.) offensive tackle Cade McConnell, and Spruce Creek (Fla.) linebacker Maverick Baranowski.

Minnesota's class is currently ranked 37th nationally.