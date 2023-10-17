The Minnesota Golden Gophers are fresh off their bye week and now will have a mighty test this Saturday as they travel to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes since losing 31-0 to the Penn State Nittany Lions on September 23 have won three straight games, keeping their opponents to 16 points or less in all three games. The Gophers on Saturday will also look to snap an eight game losing streak to the Hawkeyes while also looking to pick up their first victory in Iowa City since 1999. What does ESPN's FPI think the Gophers chances are of doing so on Saturday? How does it see the Gophers remaining schedule playing out overall?

MINNESOTA GAME BY GAME PREDICTIONS GAME ESPN FPI LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY CHANGE RECORD 10/21: @ Iowa 29.8% -2.9% 3-4 (1-3) 10/28: vs Michigan State 56.9% -1.5% 4-4 (2-3) 11/4: vs Illinois 59.4% -6.2% 5-4 (3-3) 11/11: at Purdue 40.4% +2.3% 5-5 (3-4) 11/18: at Ohio State 2.8% -0.3% 5-6 (3-5) 11/25: vs Wisconsin 33.6% +6.1% 5-7 (3-6)

WHAT IS ESPN'S FPI?