In-state 2026 DE Howie Johnson details Minnesota commitment
Forest Lake (Minn.) 2026 defensive end Howie Johnson had an impressive camp performance in front of the Gophers' staff last month, that resulted in an offer and an immediate commitment from the 6-f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news