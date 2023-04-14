In-state DL Mo Saine becomes commitment No.10 for Minnesota
Minnesota's hot streak on the recruiting trail continued on Friday evening when three-star Mo Saine announced his decision via Twitter.
First of all, I would like to thank my family, especially my mom." said in his Tweet." I would like to thank all the coaches that believed in me! Last but not least, I would like to thank Coach Fleck and all the other coaches for giving me the opportunity to play for my home state. I look forward to doing big things here. With that being said, I'm staying home."
Saine received an offer from the Gophers earlier this month and it quickly became evident in his recruitment that the Gophers were going to be the team to beat in his recruitment. Between his offer and his commitment, it took just eight days for Saine to commit to P.J. Fleck and the Gophers.
Saine is the 10th commitment in the Gophers 2024 recruiting class which now ranks 17th in the country. The Gophers have picked up three commitments this week alone and seven since the beginning of March.
============================
