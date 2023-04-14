Minnesota's hot streak on the recruiting trail continued on Friday evening when three-star Mo Saine announced his decision via Twitter.

First of all, I would like to thank my family, especially my mom." said in his Tweet." I would like to thank all the coaches that believed in me! Last but not least, I would like to thank Coach Fleck and all the other coaches for giving me the opportunity to play for my home state. I look forward to doing big things here. With that being said, I'm staying home."