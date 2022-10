It's been a while since our last recruiting notebook. While it's been mostly quiet, the Gophers have lost a pair of commitments from LB Latreveon McCutchen and WR Tyler Brown. With neither player likely to return to the Gophers' 2023 recruiting class, we take a look at where the Gophers could add over the remainder of the cycle.

