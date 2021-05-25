GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Toledo (OH) linebacker Christopher Jackson is getting prepared for a busy summer that will feature multiple visits and camps. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker currently holds offers from Minnesota, Kentucky, Iowa State, Bowling Green, and others, and plans on adding to that list this summer with some strong performances.

Jackson recently spoke with The Gopher Report, and shared the latest on his relationship with Minnesota, his recruitment overall, his summer visit plans, and more.