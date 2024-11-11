Inside Gophers Nation: Notes on Minnesota's 2025 offensive commitments

Believe it or not, the early signing period for college football will be here in just a little over a month. Currently, as Minnesota enters their second and final bye week of the 2024 season, only five weeks remain until the early signing period beginning on December 18.

The good news for Minnesota is that for the most part, their 2025 recruiting class is complete. The Gophers currently hold 22 commitments in their 2025 recruiting cycle including nine commitments on the offensive side of the ball.

With the end of the 2024 season quickly approaching and the early signing period just on the horizon, Gophers Nation takes a look at Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class as it stands this week, starting with the program's offensive commitments.