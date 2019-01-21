Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-21 14:26:47 -0600') }} football Edit

LeCaptain would run through a brick wall for PJ Fleck

Bvvubovnpe3hvporzmrl
The Gopher Report
Rivals.com

Minnesota ATH commit Derik LeCaptain had a big season for Southern Door in northeastern Wisconsin. LeCaptain did it all for his team -- leading Southern Door in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, r...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}