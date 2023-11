On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we discuss the brutal late loss for the Minnesota Gophers Men's Basketball team vs the Missouri Tigers. The second half collapse was tough to watch but had major takeaways. We then discuss what the rest of this 2023 calendar year schedule looks like for Gophers Basketball before the new year. Finally, we discuss predictions for the Minnesota Gophers vs Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend.

0:00-10:32 Gophers fall in a tough loss to Missouri

12:00-19:15 Gophers Men's Basketball Schedule through December

20:50-27:25 Predictions for Minnesota vs Ohio State