On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we jump into the Purdue vs Minnesota matchup of week 11 and breakdown the Purdue Boilermakers. We dive into their key players, strengths and weaknesses defensively and then move into the 3 keys to victory for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Finally we touch on lineup predictions for the Gophers Women's Basketball team and what to be on the lookout for in tonight's home opener.

0:00-13:16 Breaking Down the Purdue Boilermakers 14:38-18:53 3 Keys to Victory over Purdue 20:15-26:55 Gophers Women's Basketball Home Opener

