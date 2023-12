On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we break down the Minnesota Gophers' latest commitment in the transfer portal in Logan Fife and Jai'Onte McMillian. Also, what does commitment even mean anymore for these college athletes changing their minds at the drop of a hat? Minnesota loses two transfer commits in Jordan Guerad and Trent Howland. Finally, is Koi Perich truly staying with his Gophers commitment?