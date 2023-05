On today's Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, host Kane Rob, former collegiate football video coordinator, and recruiting assistant, discusses the latest transfer addition in Craig McDonald. We then discuss if Minnesota could have any more additions and what does this new CB room look like.

Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms: https://link.chtbl.com/LOGoldenGophers?sid=YouTube

Locked On College Conferences, HBCU, Basketball & More: https://linktr.ee/LockedOnCollege

Follow Us on Twitter: Kane Rob - @GophersKaneRob

Locked On Golden Gophers - @LOGoldenGophers