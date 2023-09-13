GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

On today's show of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we dive in deep on the matchup vs. North Carolina. We discuss the Gophers' defensive strengths but also one area of concern that UNC could potentially expose. We then discuss my main concern for the week 3 matchup. In today's show, we cover the 3 Keys to Victory vs. North Carolina, and Minnesota will likely need to meet all 3 in order to pull off the upset. Finally, we dive into the listener mailbag questions, including why Zach Evans is not playing.

