Minnesota has dipped into the local collegiate ranks once again and are expected to add Division III Macalester guard Caleb Williams to their roster for the 2024-25 season.

Williams is coming off a strong season for Macalester in which he started all 25 games in which he played in, averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He shot 41.4% from the field as well as 34.2% from three-point range.

In his career with the Scots, Williams played in 80 games, starting all 80, and averaged 34.6 minutes per contest. He was a career 43.0% shooter from the field, 36.7% from three-point range, and 80.9% from the charity stripe. He averaged a career stat line of 19.6/4.0/2.8.

Williams reported commitment from the Gophers comes just an hour after it was announced that star guard Cam Christie, who is testing the NBA Draft waters was entering the transfer portal with a 'do not contact' designation.

In an exhibition contest against the Gophers last November, Williams dropped 41 points on the Gophers thanks to a 14-of-31 night from the field including 5-of-12 from three-point range. He also added another eight points from the free throw line.