Our 2024 recruiting primers here at TGR rolls on as we head to the tight end position.. the Gophers so far have offered nine prospects at the position for the cycle, eight remain uncommitted.



In the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Gophers took a pair of tight ends in Maple Grove (MN) standout Sam Peters and Downers Grove (IL)'s Pierce Walsh. Notably, the Gophers are in search of a new tight end coach after Greg Harbaugh made the move from tight ends coach to co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Harbaugh will still likely be one of the primary contacts for each of the respective tight ends until the Gophers' hire at the position settles in and is able to grow their own relationships with each.



With that being said, here's who the Gophers have offered at the tight end position in 2024 and the rundown on their recruitments thus far..