Minnesota 2024 Spring Position Preview: Defensive Tackle
After taking a look at Minnesota's defensive ends on Friday, we move our spring position previews into the interior of the Gophers' defensive line with the defensive tackles.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
This offseason, the Gophers said goodbye to Kyler Baugh, who in his two seasons with the program was one of the program's top defenders. In 26 games played with the Gophers, Baugh recorded 77 tackles including seven tackles for loss and four sacks. He also had four pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
With Buagh's departure, the Gophers saw an opening at defensive tackle this offseason when it came to one of their starting spots. With that, here is who we are currently projecting to be the Gophers starters and rotation.
STARTERS
The Gophers' likely starters at defensive tackle this season will be a pair of fifth year players in Devon Eastern and Logan Richter.
Eastern last season played in all 13 games for the Gophers and was rather productive in the process with 28 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup. He was a strong tackler, missing just one tackle throughout the entirety of the season and was solid both against the run and in the pass rush.
Richter, like Eastern, played in all 13 games last season and put together a solid season himself with 16 tackles and one pass breakup. Like Eastern, Richter rarely missed a tackle in 2023.
Overall, Eastern and Richter together will give the Gophers a reliable duo in the middle of the defensive line this upcoming season.
ROTATION
Behind Eastern and Richter will likely be the combination of graduate Darnell Jefferies and redshirt freshman Theorin Randle. Defensive end Jalen Logan-Reading also has the size and versatility to move inside if asked to do so this fall as well for the Gophers.
Jefferies is in his third year with the program and his seventh year in college football. The former Clemson Tiger transferred into the program ahead of the 2022 season and played in 13 games with six tackles that season. However, last year, he suffered a severe injury that knocked him out for the entirety of the 2023 season. This spring Jefferies is still rehabbing and getting back to 100% but should be ready to go by the fall.
Randle, on the other hand, played in one game last year as a true freshman, that being the Gophers' Quick Lane Bowl matchup against Bowling Green. It's a big spring to say the least for Randle but the Gophers like how the redshirt freshman has developed in his time on campus this fall. Other names to watch out for at defensive tackle include Luther McCoy and Martin Owusu.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation