After taking a look at Minnesota's defensive ends on Friday, we move our spring position previews into the interior of the Gophers' defensive line with the defensive tackles.

This offseason, the Gophers said goodbye to Kyler Baugh, who in his two seasons with the program was one of the program's top defenders. In 26 games played with the Gophers, Baugh recorded 77 tackles including seven tackles for loss and four sacks. He also had four pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. With Buagh's departure, the Gophers saw an opening at defensive tackle this offseason when it came to one of their starting spots. With that, here is who we are currently projecting to be the Gophers starters and rotation.

STARTERS

The Gophers' likely starters at defensive tackle this season will be a pair of fifth year players in Devon Eastern and Logan Richter. Eastern last season played in all 13 games for the Gophers and was rather productive in the process with 28 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup. He was a strong tackler, missing just one tackle throughout the entirety of the season and was solid both against the run and in the pass rush. Richter, like Eastern, played in all 13 games last season and put together a solid season himself with 16 tackles and one pass breakup. Like Eastern, Richter rarely missed a tackle in 2023. Overall, Eastern and Richter together will give the Gophers a reliable duo in the middle of the defensive line this upcoming season.

ROTATION