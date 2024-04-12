As Minnesota's 2024 spring game continues to draw closer and closer, we continue on to preview Minnesota's individual position groups, moving on to the defensive end room for the Golden Gophers. Last season, under first year defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere the Gophers defensive line as a whole took a step up but especially on the edge where both Jah Joyner and Danny Striggow put together very good 203 campaigns.

This offseason, the Gophers said goodbye to just one regular on the edge as Chris Collins exhausted his eligibility last fall. The former North Carolina Tar Heel recorded 18 tackles and one interception in his lone season with the program. Besides the departure of Collins, the Gophers returned each defensive end who saw the field in 2023. Here's who to expect as the program's starters at defensive end this fall and who could be key rotational pieces as well.

STARTERS

The Gophers most likely starters at defensive end this season, assuming fully healthy will be Jah Joyner and Danny Striggow. Joyner last year emerged as one of the Big Ten's best edge rushers with 7.5 sacks on the season which ranked top five within the conference. Gophers defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere also believes that his 2023 season was the Danbury, Connecticut native just 'tipping the iceberg' of his potential. This spring, DeLattiboudere and Joyner have been working very closely on the small details of his game, hoping it will allow him to take another step this fall. With a strong season this fall, the 2024 season could be Joyner's last year with the Gophers as the former three-star prospect certainly has the abilities and potential that it would take to be an NFL Draft pick next spring. Starting on the opposite side will be Danny Striggow. Striggow last season had the best year of his collegiate career, playing in all 13 games, recording 51 tackles including seven tackles for loss and six sacks. He also had one forced fumble. He was also solid last year against the run but improvement certainly could be made.





ROTATION