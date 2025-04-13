Minnesota Basketball Hosting Western Michigan Transfer Chansey Willis Jr

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are hosting Western Michigan transfer guard Chansey Willis Jr. on campus this weekend according to The Portal Report.

Willis Jr. entered the transfer portal recently after spending one season at Western Michigan, where he averaged 16.8 points and 5.8 assists per game for the Broncos while shooting 42.4% from the floor. He also shot 28.4% from three-point range, making just 33-of-116 attempts, while making 72.4% of his free throws, hitting 84-of-116.

His best performance this past season was a 34-point effort against Ohio, making 12-of-19 attempts including 4-of-9 from three-point range, while also contributing eight assists and four rebounds. He had eight other 20-point scoring efforts this past season for Western Michigan.

In his lone game against a major opponent, the Michigan State Spartans in late December, Willis had a solid 12-point, six-rebound, six-assist performance, making 5-of-9 attempts, which included a pair of three-pointers on five attempts.

Prior to his lone season in Kalamazoo, Willis Jr. spent time both at Saginaw Valley State and Henry Ford College, where he averaged 20.0 points and 7.0 assists as a sophomore.