As spring practices roll on, Gophers Nation continues to take a look at the Minnesota Golden Gophers' roster position by position. Today, we move onto the Gophers' offensive line. This spring, the Gophers will be tasked with replacing center Nathan Boe, the only strater from 2023 who will not be returning in 2024. Additionally, the Gophers will also look to find some more stability across the offensive line after having some struggles last season though the final numbers were by no means terrible. As a unit, the Gophers allowed 84 total pressures and 21 sacks across 13 games. From a run blocking perspective, the Gophers averaged 4.1 yards per carry and 157.5 yards per game, tied for the lowest yards per carry and the lowest average yards per game of the P.J. Fleck era. With that, it's an important spring for the Gophers' offensive line group and this is what to expect when it comes to the program's starters and backup/depth options.

PROJECTED STARTERS (LEFT TO RIGHT)

Aireontae Ersery - Tyler Cooper - Greg Johnson - Martes Lewis - Quinn Carroll

Working left to right, the Gophers have to feel good this spring about the left side of their offensive line in Aireontae Ersery and Tyler Cooper. Both were very good pass blockers last year, allowing a combined 18 pressures over the course of the season and just two sacks, both on Ersery. The left side of the line should be a strength for the program. Center will be an interesting spot for the program. It will likely be either Greg Johnson or Cade McConnell who get the start at center this fall. Neither has taken spans in game for the Gophers during their career. Johnson last season struggled at left guard and has been taking snaps at center this spring.he would certainly be a bigger center at 6-foot-6 and 320-pounds but the Gophers clearly have the confidence that Johnson has the football IQ and athleticism to play the position. McConnell is entering his third season with the program but has not seen the field through his first two years on campus. The Oklahoma native was a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle. On the right side of the offensive line, Martes Lewis returns after an up-and-down 2023 season in which he allowed 10 pressures and two sacks. Quinn Carroll is also back holding down the right tackle job. Last season, Carroll had struggles in his pass blocking with 22 total pressures allowed but was one of the Gophers' better run blockers as well.

BACKUPS / DEPTH