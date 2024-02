We continue to take a look at Minnesota's early recruiting efforts in the 2025 recruiting class position by position. After looking at the quarterbacks and running backs, which you could see in the link below, we're moving onto wide receiver.

Notably, entering the 2024 season, the Gophers will have three wide receivers entering their last year of eligibility in Jaylen Varner, Daniel Jackson, and Elijah Spencer. The Gophers entering the 2025 season will have seven wide receivers on their roster, meaning the Gophers will likely look to take at least two, if not three receivers in the 2025 recruiting cycle.