The Minnesota Golden Gophers' men's basketball program continues to look in the transfer portal for more help after landing Pepperdine guard Mike Mitchell Jr. earlier this week. Unsurprisingly, guard continues to be a point of emphasis for Ben Johnson's program. Below, we take a look at several names that we have confirmed that the Gophers' have shown interest in.

Northern Arizona G Jalen Cone

For the second time in his career, Jalen Cone will be transferring. The Northern Arizona standout is leaving the program after two years and will have one year of eligibility remaining. The two-time All-Big Sky selection is originally out of Walkertown (NC) and played his first two years of collegiate basketball at Virginia Tech before transferring to Northern Arizona in time for the 2021-2022 season. In his two seasons at Northern Arizona, he averaged 18.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per contest.

Butler G Jayden Taylor

The Indianapolis native has spent his first two seasons at Butler but is looking for a new home after posting 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game this season. Taylor was a main piece of the Bulldogs' team each of the last two seasons, playing in 62 games and starting 42.

FIU G Denver Jones

The Alabama native is transferring out of Florida International after a terrific sophomore season in which he averaged 20.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He shot 47.8% from the floor including 37.1% from beyond the arc. It seems unlikely he leaves the south and most are expecting him to land at Alabama.

Cornell G Greg Dolan

The Ivy League transfer entered the portal after averaging 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists this season for the Big Red. He shot 48.2% from the floor including 42.5% from deep this season.

Rhode Island G Ishmael Leggett

Rhode Island guard Ishmael Leggett is one to watch closely in the transfer portal. After three seasons with the Rams including one in which he averaged a career high of 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He's a quality shooter who relied more on volume than efficiency this season but would still be a strong addition.



Wofford G Jackson Paveletzke

The Wofford guard averaged 15.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this year as a freshman, making him a hot commodity in the transfer portal. Notably, Paveletzke is a Wisconsin native so coming back north could be appealing to the 6-foot-3 guard. He was an fantastic shooter this past season, shooting 49.3% from the floor including 39.3$% from three-point range. He was also a strong free throw shooter, hitting 84.2% of all free throws.

UIC G Jace Carter