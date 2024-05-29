A three-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting cycle, Striggow committed to the Golden Gophers out of Orono High School over offers from Iowa, New Mexico State, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, South Dakota, South Dakota State, and Wyoming. Nebraska and Wisconsin also showed interest in Striggow but never extended offers.

Striggow was able to see playing time in freshman season in 2020, playing in three games, all on special teams. In 2021, he would play in all 13 games for the Gophers, once again on special teams, recording one tackle in the process.

In 2022 as a junior, he experienced a breakout season, playing in 11 games and recording 20 tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. His biggest game that season came against Illinois in which he recorded five tackles including one tackle for loss.

Last season, the former Orono standout really came into his own over 13 games played including 12 starts, as he recorded 51 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and six sacks. For his effforts, he earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention from the media, following all-Big Ten Honorable Mentions from the coaches in 2022.