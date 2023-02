Minnesota defensive back Beanie Bishop's time with the Golden Gophers has come to an end. On Thursday, Bishop announced that he'll be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer after just one year with the program.

Bishop during his lone season with the program was one of the team's highest rated defensive backs, posting an 82.2 overall defensive grade by Pro Football Focus. That grade was 46th best in the country out of 915 graded defensive backs.

The former Western Kentucky standout totaled 29 tackles including 20 solo tackles and one sack as well as one pass breakup.

Louisville (KY) native joined the Gophers last off season after four years at Western Kentucky where he played in 36 games, recording 76 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, and 12 pass deflections.