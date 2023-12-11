On Sunday, it was reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN that Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi will be leaving the Golden Gophers program for Michigan State for the same position. Now, Minnesota Golden Gohpers head coach P.J. Fleck will be looking for his next defensive coordinator.

With the Big Ten set to expand, adding UCLA, USC, Washington, and Oregon, Fleck will have to be aggressive in finding his next defensive coordinator. Joe Rossi notably had a salary of $1.1 million entering this season, making him one of the 50 highest-paid assistant coaches in college football according to USA TODAY.

Will the Gophers athletic department give Fleck more money to work with in the search for his next defensive coordinator? If so, it will surely allow the Gophers to be even more aggressive in this search.