Minnesota Transfer Outlook: RB Cameron Davis

Davis at the time of his commitment was one of three running back transfers to commit to the Gophers joining Marshall's A.J. Turner and Michigan's Cole Cabana. However, since then, Cabana has flipped his commitment to Western Michigan.

The 2025 season will be Davis's SEVENTH season in college football after originally signing with Washington as part of their 2019 recruiting class. Here's a look at Davis's career thus far, his fit into the roster, and expectations for the Gophers newest running back.

As mentioned above, Davis will play his seventh year of college football in 2025 with the Gophers after playing the last six years with the Washington Huskies. In his first two seasons in Washington, Davis played in six games, totaling 17 carries for 73 yards. Starting in 2021, he saw a bigger role with 85 carries over 12 games for 308 yards and two touchdowns. His biggest role came during the 2022 season, with 107 carries for 522 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns.

Davis would not see playing time in 2023 after suffering what was called a "devastating" patellar tendon injury prior to the Huskies' season that resulted in a run to the College Football Playoff National Championship. He would return this fall for Wahington but saw a small role within the offense, finishing with 44 carriers for 190 yards in 12 games.

Notably, throughout his career, Davis has shown abilities as a receiving back as well with 52 career receptions for 434 yards.