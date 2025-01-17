Minnesota Transfer Outlook: CB Jaylen Bowden

TRANSFER OUTLOOKS: QB Zach Pyron | TE Drew Biber | WR Javon Tracy | RB A.J. Turner | DE Steven Curtis | DT Rushawn Lawrence | WR Malachi Coleman
This offseason, Minnesota's cornerback room took a major hit as they said goodbye to Ethan Robinson and Justin Walley plus Swiss army knife cornerback/safety/nickleback Jack Henderson.
While P.J. Fleck and Nick Monroe like what they have in the cornerback room for the 2025 season, the Gophers wanted to add depth to the room this offseason via the transfer portal.
After having success last offseason with landing Bucknell transfer Ethan Robinson, who was arguably the Gophers' top cornerback this season, they dipped back into the FCS ranks to land North Carolina Central transfer Jaylen Bowden.
CAREER OVERVIEW:
After signing with North Carolina Central as part of their 2023 recruiting class, Bowden played briefly as a true freshman playing four games and recording 34 total snaps. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Bowden was trusted into a starting role for the Eagles, starting and playing in 10 games. He thrived in the role for the Eagles, totaling 550 snaps and a PFF grade of 80.8. In the process, he recorded 21 tackles while allowing just 20 receptions and no touchdowns on 50 targets. He also recorded one interception and eight pass deflections.
Ready for the next level, Bowden entered the portal this offseason and was one of the Gophers' top choices at cornerback in the portal.