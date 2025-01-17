Minnesota Transfer Outlook: CB Jaylen Bowden

This offseason, Minnesota's cornerback room took a major hit as they said goodbye to Ethan Robinson and Justin Walley plus Swiss army knife cornerback/safety/nickleback Jack Henderson.

While P.J. Fleck and Nick Monroe like what they have in the cornerback room for the 2025 season, the Gophers wanted to add depth to the room this offseason via the transfer portal.

After having success last offseason with landing Bucknell transfer Ethan Robinson, who was arguably the Gophers' top cornerback this season, they dipped back into the FCS ranks to land North Carolina Central transfer Jaylen Bowden.