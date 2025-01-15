Minnesota Transfer Outlook: WR Malachi Coleman

After a short hiatus, Gohpers Nation returns to our transfer outlook series as we take a look at each of Minnesota's transfer protal commitments, their careers thus far, their fit on the roster, and their potential impact with the Gophers.

Today, we move on to potentially the transfer with the highest upside for the Gophers, Nebraska transfer wide receiver Malachi Coleman.

Coleman was an elite prospect out of Lincoln East High School in Lincoln, Nebraska as a member of the 2023 recruiting cycle. A four-star prospect, Coleman was ranked by Rivals as the No. 60 player nationally including the 11th best wide receiver.

He chose the Huskers over

As a true freshman in 2023 for Nebraska, Coleman played in 11 games including six starts. In the process, he recorded eight catches for 139 yards and found the endzone twice. While many expected a potential breakout season for Coleman in 2024 with the Huskers, especially when combined with five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, Coleman ultimately only played in one game in 2024 and didn't record any snaps on offense after October 5.

After the Huskers' regular season came to an end, he entered the transfer portal looking for a new start.



