Left Tackle: Aireontae Ersery (6-foot-6, 325-pounds)

Ersery played in 12 games for Minnesota last year and was overall solid for the Golden Gophers. The Kansas City, Missouri native saw nearly 400 snaps last season and graded out to be about an average pass blocker and run blocker last season. Across 290 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed ten total pressures, including two sacks. Ersery showed flashes of being able to be a dominant left tackle this year, and this fall, the Gophers will hope the 6-foot-6, 320+ pound tackle will be able to continue his development.

Left Guard: Tyler Cooper (6-foot-5, 315-pounds)

Cooper appeared in just five games last year for the Gophers at both left guard and right guard, totaling 54 snaps. There are still quite a few questions about what the Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin native could bring on the field for the Gophers. Now entering year five of the program, he'll finally get his chance to be on the field routinely.

Center: Nathan Boe (6-foot-5, 300-pounds)

Most of the time, when you lose an elite center like Minnesota did with John Michael Schmitz, it's incredibly hard to replace. That being said, Minnesota might be okay in the middle of the offense line with Nathan Boe moving from guard to center this fall. Boe, last season, was a superb pass blocker for the Gophers and held his own in his run blocking as well.

Right Guard: Quinn Carroll (6-foot-7, 315-pounds)

The massive 6-foot-7 Quinn Carroll played in all 13 games for the Gophers last season, where he struggled in pass blocking but was a good run blocker. In the run game, Carroll often opened up holes for Mohamed Ibrahim and the Gophers' rushing attack to run through, but when it came to pass blocking, Carroll allowed 22 total pressures, including four sacks over the course of the season. He'll need to improve his pass blocking this fall.

Right Tackle: Martes Lewis (6-foot-7, 335-pounds)

Lewis is the projected right tackle heading into next week's season opener against Nebraska. Last season, Lewis played in nine games, totaling 69 snaps, a majority of them run-blocking snaps. When he was in there in pass-blocking opportunities last year (just 13), he showed promise, but it's hard to judge based on such a small sample size, especially considering the opposing talent (New Mexico State, Western Illinois, Colorado). Lewis is an x-factor on the offensive line for the Gophers this fall.