Minnesota Fall Camp Position Previews: Wide Receiver

Nov 25, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) at the end of his 7-yard touchdown reception against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium © Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
@RivalsDylanCC

Gophers Nation's Minnesota Golden Gophers fall camp position previews continue with the wide receiver position after taking a look at where the Gophers sit this fall at quarterback and running back.

POSITION PREVIEWS: QB | RB

The Gophers this fall return their top wide receiver from 2023 in Daniel Jackson but did say goodbye to a pair of productive wide receivers in Corey Crooms and Chris-Autman Bell. They also said goodbye to Dino Kaliakmanis this offseason as well.

Overall, it's worth noting that the Gophers don't usually use too many wide receivers throughout the course of a season. Last season, only six wide receivers ultimately saw snaps throughout the course of the 12 games. The aforementioned trio of Crooms, Autman-Bell, and Kaliakmanis were there of those six, meaning the trio of Elijah Spencer, Le'meke Brockington, and Daniel Jackson are the only Gopher wide receivers to enter 2024 with collegiate in-game experience.


PROJECTED STARTERS

The likely starting trio for the Golden Gophers this fall will be Elijah Spencer (WR-X), Le'meke Brockington (WR-Z), and Daniel Jackson (slot).

Jackson is the biggest name of the group, the Biletnikoff Award watch list member coming off a huge 2023 season in which he recorded 59 receptions for 831 yards and eight touchdowns despite subpar quarterback play throughout the season.

Spencer is entering his second year with the program. His first year was a quiet one, nabbing just nine receptions for 65 yards and three touchdowns. Prior to his time with the Gophers, Spencer was a standout for the Charlotte 49ers, totaling 1,324 yards and 15 touchdowns across 85 receptions.

Brockington is entering his fourth year with the program after playing in seven games in 2023 while missing six with an injury that he suffered in late September. In his seven games played, Brockington had a quiet role with five receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown.The Moultrie, Georgia native will look for a big bounce back season in 2024.

THE REST OF THE ROOM

The Gophers this offseason added a pair of wide receivers out of the transfer portal in Tyler Williams (Georgia) and Cristian Driver (Penn State). Both wide outs will have the opportunity to make an instant impact in 2024 that being said, both wide receivers are both unknown commodities.

Williams recorded just one reception for four yards last season while Driver also enters 2024 with just one career reception for eight yards after starting his career at Penn State as a defensive back.

What level of an impact either wide receiver has in 2024 remains to be foreseen but expect to see them regularly on the field this fall.

Truth be told, the entire wide receiver room beyond the starting trio of Spencer, Brockington, and Jackson is unknown commodities with no career receptions for the likes of Kenric Lanier, T.J. McWilliams, Donielle Hayes, and Kristen Hoskins.

The Gophers also have one true freshman wide receiver on the roster this fall in Jalen Smith, a former Mankato West standout.

============================

