Sorry for my brief hiatus but we're back in providing recruiting primers for the 2024 recruiting class and we turn our attention to the wide receiver targets for the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

That being said, the wide receiver position is one that the Gophers have already offered nearly 20 recruits in the 2024 recruiting cycle. In their 2023 recruiting class, the Gophers signed four wide receivers in, Zaquan Bryan, Donielle Hayes, Kenric Lanier, and TJ McWilliams. They also brought in a pair of transfer portal receivers in Corey Crooms (Western Michigan) and Elijah Spencer (Charlotte).

Who could join the revamped wide receiver room as part of the 2024 recruiting class? Let's take a look...