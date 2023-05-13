Mankato West (Minn.) wide receiver Jalen Smith jumped on the opportunity to represent the home state, announcing his commitment to Minnesota on Friday evening after being on campus with the Gophers' staff throughout the day.

Smith had earned offers from the likes of Iowa State, Kent State, and North Dakota State during his recruiting process.

As a junior for Mankato West, Smith recorded 49 receptions for 729 yards and eight touchdowns. He has a reported 40-yard dash time of 4.52 and has also recorded a 100m dash time of 10.87.

With his commitment, Minnesota now has 14 total commitments in their 2024 class that currently ranks 19th nationally.

Smith becomes the third wide receiver pledge for the Gophers in the class, joining Corey Smith of Brownsburg (Ind.) and Dallas Sims of Clearwater International Academy (Fla.).