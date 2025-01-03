Minnesota vs Virginia Tech Prediction: Gophers continue postseason success

The Gophers will look to finish off their 2024 season with an eighth win by picking up their fourth eighth-straight bowl game victory. Under head coach P.J. Fleck, the Gophers are 6-0 and have made bowl games in six of their last seven seasons.

On Friday evening, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Hokies are also looking to finish their season with back-to-back wins after using a 37-17 win over Virginia to earn bowl eligibility. After a 5-3 start this season, the Hokies lost three straight games in November before hearing win No. 6 against the Cavaliers.

Entering Friday afternoon, with just a few hours until kickoff, the Golden Gophers are a 9-point favorite over Virginia Tech. With that, who does Gophers Nation have winning this year's Duke's Mayo Bowl? We make our pick below.

Let's get it right out there to start. We're taking Minnesota to win and to do so in a convincing fashion.

Entering Friday night's matchup, Virginia Tech saw over 20 players enter the transfer portal including several key contributors. In addition, they saw two on-field coaching staff members depart the program after being let go by Brent Pry. It's safe to say it has been a busy month of December for the Hokies.

That's not to mention injuries that could affect Friday's game including to quarterback Kyron Drones who is not expected to play. In his absence, backup quarterback William Watson III will be under center. Watson has seen little playing time this season completing 26-of-46 passing attempts this season for 400 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Watson also has just 50 rushing yards on 31 carries this season, though a chunk of those "attempts" are sacks.

That's not to mention star running back Bhayshul Tuten who has rushed for 1,159 yards this season will not be playing either as he continues to prepare for the NFL.

The Gophers have had one of the best defenses in the country this season and with the Hokies severely hampered offensively, it's hard to see the Hokies finding a way to move the ball consistently.

On the other side, the Gophers should enter the game rather than close strength even if there are some opt-outs due to preparing for the NFL, they're still the better team than the Hokies.

This matchup has the opportunity for Darius Taylor to have a big day on the ground. The Hokies only allow about 4.0 yards per carry but have allowed 145.5 yards per game on the ground this season.

With several key members of their secondary gone as well, don't count out quarterback Max Brosmer, and wide receivers Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer also have potential big days. Assuming both Jackson and Spencer do play on Friday night.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 30 - Virginia Tech 14