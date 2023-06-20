The Golden Gophers filled their final scholarship spot for next season, landing a commitment from Kristupas Keinys, a talented 2023 guard out of Lithuania.

The 19-year old star announced his commitment to Minnesota over social media after stopping by to visit with the Golden Gophers earlier this month. The program jumped into the mix for his recruitment earlier this month.

The 6-foot-8 guard will be joining the Golden Gophers' program after having already established himself overseas in one of the most challenging minor basketball leagues.

Keinys has played for Klaipedos Neptunas-Akvaservis for the last three seasons. This past season, Keinys was a key contributor for Klaipedos Neptunas-Akvaservis, averaging 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

On top of his three years at Klaipedos Neptunas-Akvaservis, Keinys additionally competed on the roster of the Lithuania U18 team this past summer.











