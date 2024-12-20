Minnesota lands commitment from LS Jakob Lutz

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added long-snapper Jakob (Jake) Lutz to their roster. The class of 2025 prospect announced his commitment to the Gophers on Friday night. A prospect out of Peachtree City, Georgia, Lutz is ranked by Rubio Long Snapping as a 4.5-star prospect and the No. 89 long-snapper in the country. A 4.5 star prospect is considered a "FCS Freshman Year Starter, Scholarship Pick or FBS PWO".

Lutz will join rising sophomore Alan Soukup on the Gophers roster for the 2025 season. In this transfer portal window, the Gophers notably saw long-snapper Ryan Algrim enter the transfer portal. "First of all, I want to thank God for the ability and opportunity to live out my dreams by playing the game of football," Lutz said in a statement on X. "Next, I would like to thank my parents for their constant support and encouragement through this process. I would also like to thank my sister for always supporting me as well." "Next, I would like to thank all my coaches and trainers who have helped me along the way. Special thanks to Coach Fleck and Coach Ligashesky for giving me this amazing opportunity. I would also like to thank Coach Nolan, Coach Adam Tanalski, and Coach Casper for their help through this process. With that being said, I am absolutely honored to announce that I will be committed to play football at the University of Minnesota!"

RUBIO LONG SNAPPER SCOUTING REPORT.

"Jakob Lutz had a great day at the Rubio Long Snapping Spring Camp in GA on March 17th, 2024. He ended up winning the whole camp with excellent accuracy and consistency. When is spiral is locked down, Lutz is snapping a college level ball. Good attitude and he is always improving. Hard working Long Snapper with good form and I love how well he is using his body throughout his snapping motion. Great day for Lutz and I can't wait to see him at VEGAS XLIV on May 4-5. Jakob had a very solid weekend at VEGAS XLIII in January 2024. Jakob really whips the ball back to the punter and you can tell he’s using 110% to snap it. He’s very aggressive and I love it. The ball really jumps out of his hands quick with an average snap time in the low to mid .7’s. Overall very solid frame. Overall very accurate snapper that had very little bad balls throughout the whole weekend. The potential is off the charts moving forward for Jakob. Excited to see him continue to grow at the next Rubio long Snapping Camp in his area and at VEGAS XLIV on May 4-5"