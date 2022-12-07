Minnesota LB Braelen Oliver becomes seventh Gopher to enter transfer portal
TGR has confirmed that Minnesota linebacker Braelen Oliver has become the seventh Minnesota Football player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season last month.
He leaves the Gophers after spending five years with the program. Over those five years, he played in 40 games, recording 79 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks. He also recorded three pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining.
A member of the Gophers 2018 recruiting class, Oliver was a three-star recruit out of Douglasville (GA). He committed to the Gophers over Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, and West Virginia among other notable offers.
Oliver this season for the Gophers played in all 12 games for the Gophers, totaling 345 snaps, the third most of any linebacker for the Gophers only behind Maiano Sori-Marin and Cody Lindenberg. Over those 345 snaps, Oliver received an overall PFF grade of 57.0. Stats-wise, he recorded 33 tackles including 1.5 tackles for a loss and half a sack.
