TGR has confirmed that Minnesota linebacker Braelen Oliver has become the seventh Minnesota Football player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season last month.

He leaves the Gophers after spending five years with the program. Over those five years, he played in 40 games, recording 79 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks. He also recorded three pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining.