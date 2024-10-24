Minnesota loses commitment from TE Cross Nimmo

Advertisement

in other news

Gophers preparing to face dangerous Maryland passing attack

Gophers preparing to face dangerous Maryland passing attack

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck discussed Maryland's dangerous passing attack on Monday.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Everything P.J Fleck said on Monday - Maryland week

Everything P.J Fleck said on Monday - Maryland week

Everything that P.J. Fleck said during his weekly press conference on Monday.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota's week 10 matchup vs Illinois flexed to six day window

Minnesota's week 10 matchup vs Illinois flexed to six day window

The Minnesota's week 10 matchup against currently top-25 ranked Illinois has been flexed to a six-day window.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota Opponent First Look: Maryland Terrapins

Minnesota Opponent First Look: Maryland Terrapins

Gophers Nation offers a first look at Minnesota's week nine opponent, the Maryland Terrapins.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota opens a small favorite over Maryland, line quickly grows

Minnesota opens a small favorite over Maryland, line quickly grows

The Minnesota Golden Gophers opened as a 1.5-point favorite over the Maryland Terrapins but the line has quickly grown.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

in other news

Gophers preparing to face dangerous Maryland passing attack

Gophers preparing to face dangerous Maryland passing attack

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck discussed Maryland's dangerous passing attack on Monday.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Everything P.J Fleck said on Monday - Maryland week

Everything P.J Fleck said on Monday - Maryland week

Everything that P.J. Fleck said during his weekly press conference on Monday.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota's week 10 matchup vs Illinois flexed to six day window

Minnesota's week 10 matchup vs Illinois flexed to six day window

The Minnesota's week 10 matchup against currently top-25 ranked Illinois has been flexed to a six-day window.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Published Oct 24, 2024
Minnesota loses commitment from TE Cross Nimmo
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Minnesota is down a commitment in their 2025 recruiting class as Lake Catholic (OH) prospect Cross Nimmo has announced his decommitment from the program. Nimmo announced his ecision on Thursday morning.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

"After careful consideration and talks with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Minnesota," Nimmo said in a statement. "The decision was note made lighjtly as a I have tremendous respect for the minnesota coaching staff and team. With that being said I am 100% opening up my recruitment."

Nimmo was one of MInnesota's longest standing recruits, committment to the Gophers back in April.

Nimmo currently holds notable offers from Arkansas, Illinois, Louisville, Purdue, and Rutgers on top of numerous Group of Four offers as well.

The decommitment leaves Minnesota with 22 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

Minnesota
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement