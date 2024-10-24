Minnesota loses commitment from TE Cross Nimmo

Minnesota is down a commitment in their 2025 recruiting class as Lake Catholic (OH) prospect Cross Nimmo has announced his decommitment from the program. Nimmo announced his ecision on Thursday morning.

"After careful consideration and talks with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Minnesota," Nimmo said in a statement. "The decision was note made lighjtly as a I have tremendous respect for the minnesota coaching staff and team. With that being said I am 100% opening up my recruitment."

Nimmo was one of MInnesota's longest standing recruits, committment to the Gophers back in April.